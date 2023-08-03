News & Insights

Commodities
EXPE

Expedia shares tumble as second-quarter bookings disappoint

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 03, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C and Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Expedia Inc EXPE.O on Thursday reported smaller-than-expected quarterly bookings, sending the online travel firm's shares tumbling 9% in early trading and amplifying fears of a slowdown in travel demand.

Gross bookings of $27.32 billion missed analysts' estimates of $28.16 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

"Agency" bookings, where Expedia acts as an intermediary between travelers and companies, fell to $12.37 billion from $12.77 billion.

Investor concerns over travel demand were exacerbated after Southwest Airlines LUV.N and Alaska Air ALK.N last week offered downbeat full-year forecasts, prompting a selloff in their shares.

Expedia reported an adjusted profit of $2.89 per share, beating expectations of $2.32.

Revenue rose 6% to $3.36 billion, just below expectations of $3.37 billion.

Expedia's shares have climbed 34.7% this year.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pratyush.Thakur@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE
LUV
ALK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.