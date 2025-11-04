Expedia Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Expedia Group EXPE is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion, indicating a 5.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $7.21 per share, up by 1.5% over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 17.62% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



EXPE surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.4%.



Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Management projected third-quarter gross bookings to grow 5% to 7% and revenues to increase 4% to 6%, though warned of moderation in fourth-quarter growth due to challenging year-over-year comparisons.



The company noted softened U.S. travel market conditions during the second quarter, with consumers at the higher end remaining resilient while those at the lower end took a more cautious approach to discretionary spending, though management observed an uptick in overall travel demand since July. This improved July momentum is likely to have influenced third-quarter bookings and revenue performance, particularly in the domestic market.



In August, Expedia's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share payable on Sept. 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 28, 2025. This dividend payment demonstrated management's confidence in the company's cash generation capabilities and capital allocation priorities during the quarter.



Following a strong first-half performance and current travel demand trends observed in July, the company raised its annual guidance, expecting full-year gross bookings and revenue growth of 3% to 5% with adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of a full point. The guidance increase reflected management's optimism about sustained travel demand trends entering the summer peak season.



Given persistent uncertainties around U.S. consumer spending, investors should maintain a neutral position and await better entry points following the earnings release.

What Our Model Says for EXPE

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model indicates that these, too, possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fair Isaac is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FICO’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $7.34 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 12.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



StoneCo STNE has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Stone Co is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STNE’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 51.85% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

