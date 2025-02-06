Expedia Reports Q4 Revenue, EPS Beats

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), a major online travel agency operator, outperformed analysts' expectations with the fourth-quarter report it released on Feb. 6. The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 outpacing the forecast of $2.09 by 14.4%. Revenues rose to $3.184 billion, exceeding the anticipated $3.070 billion. This strong performance was attributed to higher demand in the travel sector. Overall, the quarter was positive, driven by strong travel bookings and strategic initiatives in Expedia's B2B segment.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change Adjusted EPS $2.39 $2.09 $1.72 39% Revenue $3.184 billion $3.070 billion $2.887 billion 10% Adjusted EBITDA $643 million — $532 million 21% Net income $299 million — $132 million 126%

Expedia Group Business Overview

Expedia Group is a leading global travel company, known for its comprehensive online travel booking services. Its diverse portfolio serves up access to more than 3 million lodging properties, and it has partnerships with over 500 airlines. Expedia has been focused on transitioning its operations to a unified platform model, enhancing its technology stack to streamline operations and boost innovation. It continues to invest in brand and supply strength to maintain robust customer relationships and meet varied consumer preferences globally.

In recent years, Expedia has prioritized direct customer engagement. The launch of its One Key loyalty program in July 2023 reflected this focus. This initiative aligns with its strategy of shifting from a transactional to a relationship-based business model, crucial for competitive differentiation.

Quarter Highlights

During the fourth quarter, Expedia Group capitalized on strong travel demand, evident from the 12% increase in booked room nights compared to the same quarter the previous year. This rise translated into gross bookings growth of 13% to $24.422 billion.

Revenue in Q4 2024 grew by 10% year-over-year to $3.184 billion, surpassing the $2.887 billion recorded in Q4 2023. The company benefited from a strong increase in its B2B segment revenues, indicating a successful expansion strategy in partnership-driven sales channels. B2B bookings rose by 24%, reinforcing its strong position in the corporate travel market.

Profitability also improved substantially. Net income for the quarter surged by 126%, from $132 million in Q4 2023 to $299 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21%, with a margin expansion of 175 basis points. That margin expansion was driven by the effective technology integration strategies in the platform model.

Despite the strong quarter, Expedia noted macroeconomic challenges and competition as potential risks for its future performance. However, it also reinstated its dividend (which it suspended in Q2 2020), announcing a $0.40 per share payout for March. That move signals management's confidence in the company's financial health and strategic direction.

Looking Ahead

Management did not offer specific guidance, but expressed confidence in Expedia's potential, backed by strategic initiatives like the expanded B2B offerings and the One Key loyalty program. For upcoming quarters, investors should monitor its strategic investments in international expansion and technology. Travel expansion, especially in the B2B segment, is anticipated to be a significant growth driver in upcoming periods.

