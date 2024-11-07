Expedia reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.13, consensus $6.04

Reports Q3 revenue $4.060B, consensus $4.11B. “Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations on gross bookings and earnings with revenue landing in-line. We accelerated bookings growth in our consumer business for the second consecutive quarter, and our advertising and B2B businesses continue to deliver strong double-digit growth,” said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia (EXPE) Group.

