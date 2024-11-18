News & Insights

Stocks

Expedia price target raised to $190 from $135 at DA Davidson

November 18, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Expedia (EXPE) to $190 from $135 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 gross bookings topped expectations as its Consumer business accelerated for the 2nd consecutive quarter, and while revenue missed consensus, adjusted EBITDA outperformed on “effective expense management”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Travel demand also improved as Q3 progressed – International demand was stronger than the U.S. as booked room nights grew in the low single digits in the U.S., low double digits in Europe, and high-teens in the rest of the world, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EXPE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.