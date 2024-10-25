News & Insights

Expedia price target raised to $166 from $144 at BofA

October 25, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Expedia (EXPE) to $166 from $144 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While U.S. travel trends remained subdued, the Street likely expects “meet/beat” bookings growth versus the Street call at 4%, with a possible VRBO recovery to year-over-year growth a key positive, says the analyst, who is “slightly raising” Q3 bookings forecast ahead of the company’s report.

Stocks mentioned

EXPE

