Expedia price target raised to $166 from $144 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Expedia (EXPE) to $166 from $144 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While U.S. travel trends remained subdued, the Street likely expects “meet/beat” bookings growth versus the Street call at 4%, with a possible VRBO recovery to year-over-year growth a key positive, says the analyst, who is “slightly raising” Q3 bookings forecast ahead of the company’s report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EXPE:
- Walmart initiated, Uber upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Uber upgraded to Buy at Erste Group on ‘super app’ potential
- Expedia price target raised to $160 from $145 at Jefferies
- Expedia ready to catch Booking, time to buy travel stock, Barron’s says
- Uber does not need Expedia ‘distraction’ right now, says DA Davidson
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.