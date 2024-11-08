Expedia price target raised to $153 from $134 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Trevor Young raised the firm’s price target on Expedia (EXPE) to $153 from $134 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 nights and bookings beat and Q4 was guided ahead even with inclement weather drag and Vrbo flipped positive for the full quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

