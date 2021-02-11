US Markets
EXPE

Expedia posts quarterly loss as pandemic pains linger

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Expedia Group Inc reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday, as the online travel agency's bookings were dented by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and renewed restrictions.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday, as the online travel agency's bookings were dented by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and renewed restrictions.

Net loss attributable to the company was $412 million, or $2.89 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $76 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters