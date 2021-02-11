Expedia Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):

-Earnings: -$412 million in Q4 vs. $76 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.89 in Q4 vs. $0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$376 million or -$2.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.97 per share -Revenue: $0.92 billion in Q4 vs. $2.75 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.