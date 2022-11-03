Expedia Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $482 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $640 million or $4.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $3.62 billion from $2.96 billion last year.

Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $482 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.98 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.12 -Revenue (Q3): $3.62 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.

