Expedia Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $409 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $525 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $520 million or $3.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.56 billion from $3.28 billion last year.

Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $520 Mln. vs. $567 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.38 vs. $3.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.80 -Revenue (Q3): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.28 Bln last year.

