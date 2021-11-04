Expedia Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):

-Earnings: $362 million in Q3 vs. -$221 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.26 in Q3 vs. -$1.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $553 million or $3.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.65 per share -Revenue: $2.96 billion in Q3 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year.

