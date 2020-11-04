Expedia Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):

-Earnings: -$221 million in Q3 vs. $409 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.56 in Q3 vs. $2.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$31 million or -$0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.79 per share -Revenue: $1.50 billion in Q3 vs. $3.56 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.