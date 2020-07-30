Expedia Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):

-Earnings: -$753 million in Q2 vs. $183 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.34 in Q2 vs. $1.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$577 million or -$4.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$3.34 per share -Revenue: $0.57 billion in Q2 vs. $3.15 billion in the same period last year.

