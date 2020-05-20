Expedia Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):

-Earnings: -$1.30 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.10 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$9.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$258 million or -$1.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.04 per share -Revenue: $2.21 billion in Q1 vs. $2.61 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.