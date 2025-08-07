Expedia Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $330 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $386 million, or $2.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $546 million or $4.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $3.786 billion from $3.558 billion last year.

Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $330 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $3.786 Bln vs. $3.558 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.