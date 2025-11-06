Expedia Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $959 million, or $7.33 per share. This compares with $684 million, or $5.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $962 million or $7.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $4.412 billion from $4.060 billion last year.

Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $959 Mln. vs. $684 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.33 vs. $5.04 last year. -Revenue: $4.412 Bln vs. $4.060 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.