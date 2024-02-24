Expedia Group (XTRA:E3X1) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 151.25

The average one-year price target for Expedia Group (XTRA:E3X1) has been revised to 151.25 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 141.24 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 119.24 to a high of 190.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.37% from the latest reported closing price of 134.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E3X1 is 0.31%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.21% to 143,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,289K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,448K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 5.69% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,252K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,027K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares, representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,720K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 32.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,321K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares, representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 85.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.