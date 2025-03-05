News & Insights

Expedia Group Partners With Flex Pay To Offer Buy Now, Pay Later For Cruise Bookings

March 05, 2025 — 11:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE), Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Flex Pay to offer flexible payment options for cruise bookings in the US and Canada.

Travelers booking through Expedia Cruises, Expedia.com, Travelocity.com, Orbitz.com, and Cheaptickets.com can now use Flex Pay, a Buy Now, Pay Later service from Upgrade. This option allows customers to finance cruise vacations through affordable monthly installments.

Flex Pay makes it easier for travelers to book and pay for their ideal cruise across more than 20 cruise brands available through Expedia Group.

EXPE is currently trading at $189.43, up 0.46 percent or $0.87 on the Nasdaq.

