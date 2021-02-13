Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), which a week ago released some disappointing annual results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. The numbers were fairly weak, with sales of US$5.2b missing analyst predictions by 3.5%, and (statutory) losses of US$19.00 per share being slightly larger than what the analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:EXPE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Expedia Group's 28 analysts is for revenues of US$7.82b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 94% to US$1.07. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.77b and losses of US$1.23 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a notable improvement in losses per share in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 8.7% to US$147, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Expedia Group. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Expedia Group at US$180 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$88.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Expedia Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 50% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.7%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Expedia Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Expedia Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Expedia Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

