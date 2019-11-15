Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EXPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $95.58, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPE was $95.58, representing a -33.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $144 and a 1.57% increase over the 52 week low of $94.10.

EXPE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). EXPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.75%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

