Expedia Group Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Expedia Group EXPE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating a 6.92% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $3.44 per share, up by 3.6% over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 43.93% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



EXPE surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while beating once, with an average surprise of 4.53%.



Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Expedia Group appears well-positioned heading into its fourth-quarter 2025 results, supported by momentum from a strong third quarter and several strategic initiatives executed during the period. Management guided for fourth-quarter gross bookings and revenue growth of 6% to 8%, including an estimated one-point benefit from foreign exchange on bookings and a 1.5-point benefit on revenues, alongside approximately two points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion year over year.



Resilient travel demand, particularly during the holiday season, along with continued momentum in the company's high-growth B2B segment — which posted 26% bookings increase in the third quarter — is likely to have remained a key revenue driver. The company's advertising business, which climbed 16% in the third quarter, is expected to have sustained its upward trajectory as the travel media network attracted a record number of active partners.



During the quarter, Expedia made several moves that could bolster its competitive positioning. In October, the company launched its AI-powered Smart Trip AI tool and multiple new B2B APIs covering car, activities, insurance, and air, aimed at enhancing full-trip packaging capabilities for partners. The release of EXPE’s UNPACK '26 travel trends report across the Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo brands is expected to have helped reinforce consumer engagement heading into the peak booking season.



In December, Expedia announced an agreement to acquire Amsterdam-based Tiqets, a leading platform for museum, attraction, and experience bookings available across 60 countries, reinforcing its push into the rapidly growing activities and experiences segment. The company also continued returning capital to shareholders, declaring a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share payable in December.



With holiday travel demand appearing healthy during the quarter, continued double-digit B2B growth momentum, expanding international reach, and deepening AI integration across its marketplace, Expedia's fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect steady progress on its strategic priorities and margin improvement trajectory.



Management had flagged tougher year-over-year comparisons in November and December, given the 6-7% bookings acceleration experienced in those months during fourth-quarter 2024.

What Our Model Says for EXPE

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

