Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Expedia (EXPE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Expedia is one of 197 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EXPE has gained about 40.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that Expedia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI). The stock has returned 94.8% year-to-date.

For FGI Industries Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Expedia belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9% this year, meaning that EXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, FGI Industries Ltd. falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.8%.

Expedia and FGI Industries Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

