Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.08, changing hands as high as $124.74 per share. Expedia Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $93.53 per share, with $144 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.12. The EXPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

