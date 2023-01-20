Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.26, changing hands as high as $111.44 per share. Expedia Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $82.39 per share, with $217.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.30. The EXPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

