Expedia Group (EXPE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE delivered first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which compares favorably with a loss of 20 cents reported in the year-ago quarter and with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 37 cents.



Revenues of $2.89 billion rose 8% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80 billion.



Year-over-year revenue growth was driven by the solid momentum across B2B, Brand Expedia and Advertising. Strength in lodging offerings and growing momentum across non-U.S. regions contributed well.



Growing gross bookings, owing to solid momentum in the ‘booked room nights’ metric, was another positive.



However, softness in Trivago was concerning.



EXPE shares have lost 23.2% in a year against the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 5.3%.



EXPE’s initiative to infuse generative AI technology into its services is expected to drive customer momentum by delivering an enhanced user experience.

Top Line in Detail

Revenues by Segment



B2C: Expedia generated $1.99 billion in revenues (69% of the total revenues) from the segment, growing 3.4% year over year.



B2B: The segment yielded revenues of $833 million (29% of the total revenues), up 24.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Trivago: Revenues from the segment totaled $70 million (2% of the total revenues), down 7.9% year over year.



Revenues by Region



Expedia generated $1.8 billion in revenues (62.1% of the total revenues) from U.S. points of sale, up 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues generated by non-U.S. points of sale totaled $1.1 billion (37.9% of the total revenues), up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues by Product Line



Lodging revenues were $2.23 billion, accounting for 77.1% of the total revenues. EXPE witnessed 9.8% growth in Lodging revenues on a year-over-year basis.



Air revenues were $115 million, representing 4% of the total revenues. EXPE witnessed 1.8% growth in Air revenues. Nevertheless, the company experienced 3% year-over-year growth in ‘booked air tickets.’



Advertising and media for Expedia Group generated revenues of $145 million, up 46.5% from the prior-year quarter. The figure accounted for 5% of the total revenues.



Advertising and media for trivago generated revenues of $70 million, down 7.9% from the prior-year quarter. The figure accounted for 2.4% of the total revenues.



Other revenues were $331 million (11.5% of the total revenues), down 4.9% year over year.

Gross Bookings

Expedia’s gross bookings were $30.2 billion, which increased 3% year over year. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.6 billion.



Agency’s gross bookings were $13.3 billion (44.1% of gross bookings), down 0.9% year over year. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $13.4 billion.



Merchant’s gross bookings were $16.9 billion (55.9%), up 5.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $17.2 billion.



Lodging gross bookings grew 4% year over year in the reported quarter.



Strength in ‘booked room nights,’ which rose 7% from the year-ago quarter, was a positive.

Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million in the reported quarter, up 38% from the year-ago quarter.



Selling and marketing expenses (direct and indirect) were $1.84 billion, up 9.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 80 basis points (bps) year over year.



General and administrative expenses were $186 million, up 1.1% year over year. The figure contracted 50 bps year over year as a percentage of revenues.



Technology and content expenses were $341 million, up 7.6% from the year-ago quarter. The figure contracted 10 bps from the year-ago quarter as a percentage of revenues.



EXPE reported a first-quarter operating loss of $110 million compared with a loss of $121 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $5.71 billion, up from $4.25 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt was $6.256 billion at the end of the first quarter compared with $6.253 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.



Expedia generated $2.9 billion of cash from operations in the reported quarter against $238 million of cash it used in operations in the previous quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Expedia carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the retail-wholesale sector are The Gap GPS, DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS and Target TGT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Gap has lost 3.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for GPS is estimated at 12%.



DICK'S Sporting Goods shares have gained 41.2% in the year-to-date period. DKS’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 35.5%.



Target has gained 11.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for TGT is anticipated at 11.36%.

