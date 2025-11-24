Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Expedia (EXPE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Expedia is one of 195 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EXPE has returned 32.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Expedia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.7%.

The consensus estimate for FGI Industries Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 37.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Expedia is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.4% so far this year, so EXPE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FGI Industries Ltd., however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved -17.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Expedia and FGI Industries Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

