Expedia Group (EXPE) Incurs Q3 Loss, Suffers Revenue Fall Y/Y

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 22 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 92 cents. Notably, the bottom line improved from the prior-quarter’s reported loss of $4.09 per share. However, the loss came against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.38 per share.



Revenues of $1.504 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.368 billion. Further, the top line improved 165.7% sequentially but declined 58% from the prior-year quarter.



Year-over-year decline in the top line was attributed to coronavirus-led negative impacts on the worldwide travel activities.



Nevertheless, stabilizing travel trends throughout the reported quarter led to sequential improvement in the revenues.



Further, proper execution of the company’s cost-saving strategies remained a tailwind. Also, the company witnessed better performance of Vrbo in the third quarter, which was a positive.



Expedia’s gross bookings came in at $8.6 billion, which soared 218.1% from the previous quarter but plunged 68% year over year. Further, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.2 billion.



Notably, a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases during the September quarter was a major headwind.



The stock has lost 8.9% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s growth of 63.9%.





Headwinds in the global travel industry due to coronavirus persist as major concerns for the company in the days ahead.



Nevertheless, moderations in the cancellation of bookings and a strengthening momentum across Vrbo remaintailwinds.



Notably, the company sold Bodybuilding.com in the second quarter. Hence, beginning the third quarter, Expedia disposed the Corporate segment from its operations.

Revenues by Segment

Retail: The company generated $1.25 billion revenues (82.8% of total revenues) from this segment, which tanked 52% year over year. Although the segment witnessed a year-over-year decline in the top line, growth at Vrbo slowed down the reduction rate.



B2B: This segment yielded revenues of $203 million (13.5% of total revenues), which fell 72% from the year-ago quarter. Weak recovery in the corporate travel trend remained a headwind.



trivago: Revenues from this segment totaled $70 million (4.6% of revenues), down 75% year over year.

Revenues by Business Model

Merchant model generated revenues of $1.03 billion (68.6% of revenues), down 48% year over year. Merchant gross bookings came in at $5.1 billion, down 59% from the prior-year quarter.



Agency division generated revenues of $329 million (21.9% of revenues), slumping 72% from the prior-year quarter. Agency gross bookings were $3.5 billion, down 76% year over year.



Advertising & Media and other generated $143 million of revenues (9.5% of the top line), plummeting 64% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to sluggishness in Expedia Group Media Solutions and trivago.

Revenues by Geography

Expedia generated $1.03 billion revenues (68.7% of total revenues) from domestic regions, down 48% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, revenues generated from international regions totalled $471 million (31.3% of revenues), down 70% on a year-over-year basis.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Revenues by Product Line

Lodging revenues, which accounted for 82% of total revenues, declined 52% from the prior-year quarter. Although the company witnessed a 14% rise in revenues per room night, stayed room nights declined 58%.



Air revenues accounted for 2% of revenues. The metric was down 87% year over year. Notably, air tickets soldand revenue per ticket plunged 74%and 48% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA was $304 million in the reported quarter, down 67% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, adjusted selling and marketing expenses were $490 million, down 68% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, these expenses contracted to 33.8% from 44.2% in the year-ago quarter.



Additionally, general and administrative expenses were $124 million, down 36% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure came in at 7.6%, which expanded 250 bps year over year.



Technology and content expenses were $197 million, down 27% from the year-ago quarter. The figure expanded 560 bps from the year-ago quarter to 13.6% in the reported quarter as a percentage of revenues.



The company reported third-quarter operating loss of $113 million against the operating income of $609 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $4.3 billion, down from $5.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2020. Short-term investments totaled $23 million, downfrom $422 million in the previous quarter.



Additionally, long-term debt was $8.2 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $6.9 billion at the end of the second quarter.



Further, Expedia utilized $819 million of cash in operations during the reported quarter compared with$1.8 billion in the sequential quarter. Moreover, free cash flow was ($995) million in the third quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Expedia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV and The Kroger Co. KR are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Retail-Wholesale sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Alibaba, Revolve and Kroger is pegged at 19.76%, 17.3% and 6.2%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.