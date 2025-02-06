EXPEDIA GROUP Earnings Results: $EXPE Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXPEDIA GROUP ($EXPE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.39 per share, beating estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $3,184,000,000, beating estimates of $3,131,277,181 by $52,722,819.

EXPEDIA GROUP Insider Trading Activity

EXPEDIA GROUP insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989 .

. DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $9,968,525 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 56,844 shares for an estimated $7,798,389 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,452 shares for an estimated $2,179,583.

EXPEDIA GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of EXPEDIA GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

