EXPEDIA GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $EXPE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EXPEDIA GROUP ($EXPE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,074,794,080 and earnings of $0.30 per share.

EXPEDIA GROUP Insider Trading Activity

EXPEDIA GROUP insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIANE GORIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,244 shares for an estimated $10,368,989 .

. DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $7,358,694 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,405 shares for an estimated $3,031,312 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,418 shares for an estimated $1,541,227.

EXPEDIA GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 431 institutional investors add shares of EXPEDIA GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXPEDIA GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXPE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

EXPEDIA GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXPE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $EXPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $143.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $166.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $190.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Leo Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $192.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $210.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Ross Sandler from Piper Sandler set a target price of $153.0 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.