Expedia Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EXPE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.67, changing hands as low as $127.20 per share. Expedia Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $92.48 per share, with $160.0499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.38. The EXPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.