Expedia Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EXPE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.53, changing hands as high as $90.69 per share. Expedia Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.76 per share, with $139.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.99. The EXPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.