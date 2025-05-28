Expedia Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EXPE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $165.95, changing hands as high as $166.40 per share. Expedia Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $107.25 per share, with $207.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.69. The EXPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.