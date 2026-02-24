Expedia Group (BIT:1EXPE) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 262.68

The average one-year price target for Expedia Group (BIT:1EXPE) has been revised to €262.68 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of €235.09 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €207.90 to a high of €371.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.31% from the latest reported closing price of €172.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EXPE is 0.24%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 136,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,421K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares , representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1EXPE by 57.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,907K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXPE by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,452K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXPE by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,369K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXPE by 76.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,320K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXPE by 33.43% over the last quarter.

