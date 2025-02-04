Expedia Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.07 billion, suggesting growth of 6.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.07 per share, suggesting growth of 20.35% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

EXPE’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 42.74%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Expedia’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance is expected to have benefited from the increase in bookings through higher transaction volumes. This booking growth likely fueled overall revenue growth, particularly in key areas like lodging and business-to-business (B2B) sales.



The improvements to the Vrbo app, including a faster experience and new features, have likely attracted more visitors and increased engagement. Its higher app traffic and sign-ins suggest stronger customer retention and more bookings. These enhancements are anticipated to have supported Expedia’s growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Expedia established a 10-year partnership with Despegar in September 2024, allowing it to expand its hotel supply independently outside Latin America while maintaining access to EXPE's lodging supply. These strategic collaborations are likely to have driven growth by increasing the company’s customer base and enhancing travel options.



Expedia is likely to have benefited from strong growth in its B2B segment, as higher revenues from partnerships and corporate enhance overall profitability. This expansion makes the company less dependent on direct customer bookings.



However, Vrbo faced setbacks in October due to Hurricane Milton, a significant weather event that impacted regions in the United States and other areas where Vrbo operates. The hurricane likely led to disruptions in travel, including cancellations of bookings and an overall demand decline in affected areas. These setbacks are expected to have negatively impacted EXPE’s fourth-quarter performance.



Expedia operates in a highly competitive market and faces intensifying competition from established players like TripAdvisor TRIP, Airbnb ABNB and Booking Holdings BKNG. The competitor’s loyal customer base and strong brands could limit Expedia’s ability to grow and affect its profits.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is the case here.



EXPE has an Earnings ESP of +6.11% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.