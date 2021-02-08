Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 11.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting a decline of 59.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at a loss of $1.85 per share, whereas it reported earnings of $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, the earnings surprise being 3.33%, on average.

Key Factors to Consider

Disruptions in the global travel space, resulting in softness in travel trends, are expected to have remained major overhangs for the company’s bookings in the fourth quarter.



Nevertheless, the gradual recovery in the travel industry, thanks to the reopening of the economies across the world, is expected to have benefited the company in the quarter under review.



Further, latent travel demand is expected to have contributed to the gross bookings of the company.



Most importantly, strong expectations related to the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines have created an upside potential in the travel industry. This, in turn, is anticipated to have remained a tailwind for the company.



Additionally, the company’s cost-control initiatives are likely to have aided in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptions.



Further, centralizing cloud management across Expedia’s platform is expected to have accelerated the cloud saving rate in the quarter under review.



Moreover, the company’s strong global lodging portfolio and its growing efforts to strengthen its presence in the domestic regions are likely to have benefited the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



However, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment is anticipated to have impacted its top line negatively.



Further, the impacts of weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company are expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Expedia has an Earnings ESP of -0.77% and a Zacks Rank #4, currently.

