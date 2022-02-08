Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10.

For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.31 billion, suggesting growth of 151.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at earnings of 97 cents per share, indicating growth of 136.7% from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the figure has gone up 16.9% in the past 30 days.

It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, with an earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Strengthening momentum across Expedia’s domestic and international business is anticipated to have supported its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Further, the company is likely to have benefited from the growing bookings through Vrbo for vacation rentals and rising bookings for resorts and conventional lodging.

Improvement in travel demand in all geographical regions and product lines is expected to have remained a positive factor in the quarter under review.

In addition, the company’s growing efforts toward targeted supply acquisition, technological advancements, local content enhancement and product innovation are anticipated to get reflected in fourth-quarter results.

The company’s deepening focus on brand marketing and maintaining long-term customer relationships is likely to have continued aiding Expedia’s quarterly performance.

Apart from these, Expedia is likely to have benefited from the ongoing vaccination drive throughout the world.

Yet, weak demand for leisure travel owing to the ongoing pandemic is expected to have remained a concern.

Further, increasing expenses related to sales and marketing, and technology and content are likely to have impacted the quarterly performance negatively.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of +34.8% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may also consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Endava is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 55.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Monolithic Power Systems is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPWR’s earnings is pegged at $1.87 per share, which suggests an increase of 42.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Analog Devices is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, which suggests an increase of 24.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.