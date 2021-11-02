Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4.

For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.77 billion, suggesting growth of 83.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at earnings of $1.63 per share. The company incurred a loss of 22 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, with an earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

In the third quarter, Expedia is likely to have benefited from the ongoing vaccination drive throughout the world.

Recovery in the domestic business owing to the increasing number of vaccinated people in the United States might have remained a tailwind.

The company has been strongly focusing on brand marketing and maintaining long-term customer relationships. This is likely to have continued aiding Expedia’s quarterly performance.

In addition, its constant push toward targeted supply acquisition, technological advancements, relevant local content and product innovation is anticipated to get reflected in third-quarter results.

Further, growing bookings through Vrbo for vacation rentals, and rising bookings for resorts and conventional lodging are expected to have remained positives.

Strong focus on corporate customers is likely to have benefited its division, Egencia, in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Apart from this, the company’s growing efforts to maintain a strong liquidity position are expected to have helped it in navigating the coronavirus-induced crisis.

Yet, softness in international and corporate travel owing to the ongoing pandemic is expected to have remained a primary concern.

Also, travel sluggishness in the Asia Pacific region owing to an increasing number of coronavirus cases, and new COVID-variants might have affected the quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

