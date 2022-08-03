Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, suggesting growth of 44.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.57 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. EXPE incurred a loss of $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.

It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, with a loss of 0.16%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Expedia’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increasing gross bookings owing to growing travel demand among people.

EXPE has been witnessing an increase in room nights stayed across hotels and alternative accommodations. This might have driven lodging revenues in the underlined quarter. Growth in Average Daily Rate (ADR) is likely to have remained a catalyst.

Strength of Expedia Group Media Solutions and trivago is expected to have contributed well to Advertising & Media and Other revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Continuous improvement in air travel demand is increasing the number of air tickets sold. This might have constantly driven air revenues in the quarter under review.

EXPE’s deepening focus on brand marketing and maintaining long-term customer relationships might have continued aiding its quarterly performance.

EXPE is consistently making strong efforts to strengthen its platform. This is expected to have driven its B2C and B2B businesses in the quarter to be reported.

EXPE’s vacation rental platform Vrbo is anticipated to have performed well in the second quarter, given the growing optimism about travel plans.

However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic persisting in the global travel industry are expected to have been a concern for Expedia.

The impacts of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the rising inflation might get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Increasing expenses related to sales & marketing, and technology & content are likely to have affected the quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Expediahas an Earnings ESP of -4.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

