Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, suggesting a decline of 50.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at a loss of $2.52 per share, whereas it reported a loss of $1.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters and missed the same thrice. The negative earnings surprise is 7.14%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Expedia’s expanding global lodging portfolio and its growing efforts toward strengthening its presence in domestic regions are expected to have benefited its March-end quarter’s performance.



Further, Expedia’s constant push toward targeted supply acquisition, marketing investments, relevant local content and product innovation are anticipated to get reflected in its first-quarter results.



Additionally, robust cost-control initiatives are likely to have aided the company in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptionsin the quarter to be reported.



Further, centralizing cloud management across Expedia’s platform is anticipated to have accelerated the cloud saving rate in the quarter under review.



Also, strong progress in vertical agent and self-service tools is expected to have driven customer momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, headwinds in the global travel industry, resulting in sluggish travel trends due to the pandemic, are expected to have been primary concerns.



Further, continuous sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment is anticipated to have affected its top line in the first quarter.



Additionally,the impacts of weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company are expected to get reflected in the first-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Expedia has an Earnings ESP of -12.35% and a Zacks Rank #4, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this earnings season.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH has an Earnings ESP of +5.22% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CDW Corporation CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2 currently.



Synaptics Incorporated SYNA has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

