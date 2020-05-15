Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 20.



For first-quarter 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.12 billion, suggesting a decline of 18.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Further, the consensus mark for loss stands at $1.18 per share compared with loss of 27 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters, while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 5.67%, on average.

Factors to Note



Expedia’s strong supply acquisition efforts, strategic investments and product innovation are likely to get reflected in the first-quarter results.



Further, the company’s expanding global lodging portfolio and growing efforts toward strengthening footprint in domestic regions might have acted as tailwinds in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, Expedia’s continued focus toward enhancing operational efficiency may have contributed to the operating activities in the quarter to be reported.



However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is anticipated to have severely impacted the company’s first-quarter performance. Notably, COVID-19 induced economic shutdowns and stay-at-home protocol have been taking a toll on the global travel industry since its outbreak in China during the first quarter.



As a result of this, worsening travel trends are expected to have affected the company’s segmental performance during the quarter under review. According to Expedia’s update, COVID-19 is likely to result in headwinds in excess of the previously guided range of $30-$40 million.



Coming to the first-quarter 2020 segmental estimates, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Core OTA revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating a decline of 11.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Egencia revenues stands at $131 million, suggesting a decline of 14.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Also, the consensus mark for Vrbo revenues, which is projected at $256 million, indicates a decline of 4.1% compared with year-ago actual figure.



Furthermore, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for trivago segment, which has remained sluggish for the past several quarters, is pegged at $174 million, down 26.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Expedia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Expedia has an Earnings ESP of -28.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.



