Expedia (EXPE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Expedia (EXPE) reported revenue of $3.56 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.51, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.17, the EPS surprise was +10.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross bookings - Total : $28.84 billion compared to the $28.68 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $28.84 billion compared to the $28.68 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights : 99 compared to the 96 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 99 compared to the 96 average estimate based on six analysts. Gross bookings - Agency : $12.58 billion versus $12.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $12.58 billion versus $12.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Gross bookings - Merchant : $16.26 billion compared to the $16.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $16.26 billion compared to the $16.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- International : $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

: $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%. Revenue- United States : $2.25 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $2.25 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Revenue- B2C : $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Revenue- B2B : $1.05 billion versus $978.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $978.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenue by Service Type- Lodging : $2.86 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago) : $3.48 billion compared to the $3.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.48 billion compared to the $3.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Trivago : $77 million compared to the $69.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $77 million compared to the $69.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Merchant : $2.46 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Expedia have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.