Expedia (EXPE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Expedia (EXPE) reported $3.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion, representing a surprise of +2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights : 114 compared to the 116 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 114 compared to the 116 average estimate based on six analysts. Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth : 6% versus 8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 6% versus 8% estimated by six analysts on average. Gross bookings by product - Non-lodging : $9.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.5 billion.

: $9.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.5 billion. Gross bookings - Merchant : $21.17 billion compared to the $20.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $21.17 billion compared to the $20.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Non-U.S. points of sale : $1.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

: $1.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.1%. Revenue- U.S. points of sale : $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago) : $3.3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $3.3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Revenue- B2B : $1.18 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.9% change.

: $1.18 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.9% change. Revenue- Trivago : $125 million versus $107.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.1% change.

: $125 million versus $107.84 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.1% change. Revenue- B2C : $2.12 billion compared to the $2.1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenue by Service Type- Lodging : $2.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $2.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Revenue by Service Type- Other: $387 million compared to the $447.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Expedia here>>>

Shares of Expedia have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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