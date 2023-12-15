Expedia (EXPE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Expedia (EXPE) closed at $145.99, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 13.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Expedia in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.66, showcasing a 31.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.88 billion, indicating a 10.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.63 per share and a revenue of $12.83 billion, demonstrating changes of +41.83% and +10.01%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expedia should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher within the past month. Expedia is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Expedia has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.88.

We can also see that EXPE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

