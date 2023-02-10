Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Expedia (EXPE) reported revenue of $2.62 billion, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion, representing a surprise of -2.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -31.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings-Agency : $9.47 billion versus $9.85 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $9.47 billion versus $9.85 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Gross Bookings-Merchant : $11.04 billion compared to the $11.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $11.04 billion compared to the $11.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Gross Bookings-Total : $20.51 billion compared to the $21.25 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $20.51 billion compared to the $21.25 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Stayed Room Nights : 74.6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 80.12.

: 74.6 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 80.12. Revenues-Non-U.S. Points of Sale : $901 million compared to the $930 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.4% year over year.

: $901 million compared to the $930 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.4% year over year. Revenues- U.S. Points of Sale : $1.72 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $1.72 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenues-Agency : $685 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $722.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $685 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $722.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Revenues-Merchant : $1.73 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $1.73 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Revenues-Advertising and Media : $208 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $255.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

: $208 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $255.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%. Revenue - Trivago : $106 million compared to the $111.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $106 million compared to the $111.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenue - Intercompany Eliminations : -$38 million compared to the -$31.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$38 million compared to the -$31.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Retail: $1.87 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Expedia here>>>



Shares of Expedia have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.