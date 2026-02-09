Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Expedia (EXPE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 43.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expedia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- B2B' reaching $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- B2C' will likely reach $2.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Trivago' will reach $81.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' should come in at $3.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' will reach $2.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Non-U.S. points of sale' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. points of sale' to come in at $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Gross bookings - Total' to reach $26.07 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.42 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights' at 92 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Merchant' should arrive at $15.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.05 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross bookings - Agency' of $10.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth' stands at 6.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Expedia shares have recorded returns of -20.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXPE will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

