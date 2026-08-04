Expedia (EXPE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Expedia (EXPE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.18 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Expedia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- B2C' should come in at $2.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- B2B' should arrive at $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' to come in at $4.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' at $3.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Service Type- Other' will reach $432.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Non-U.S. points of sale' of $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. points of sale' will reach $2.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross bookings - Agency' stands at $13.15 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.38 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross bookings - Total' will reach $33.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross bookings - Merchant' will likely reach $19.90 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth' to reach 4.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights' reaching 111 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 106 .

Shares of Expedia have demonstrated returns of +11.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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