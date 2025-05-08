Expedia (EXPE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Expedia (EXPE) reported $2.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 billion, representing a surprise of -1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Expedia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross bookings - Total : $31.45 billion compared to the $31.85 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $31.45 billion compared to the $31.85 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Stayed room nights/ Booked room nights : 108 compared to the 106 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 108 compared to the 106 average estimate based on seven analysts. Stayed Room Night /Booked room nights Growth : 6% compared to the 8.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 6% compared to the 8.1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Gross bookings - Merchant : $18.21 billion versus $18.83 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $18.21 billion versus $18.83 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- International : $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Revenue- United States : $1.83 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

: $1.83 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Revenue- B2C : $1.96 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion.

: $1.96 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. Revenue- B2B : $947 million compared to the $924.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

: $947 million compared to the $924.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year. Revenue by Service Type- Lodging : $2.29 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $2.29 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue- Trivago : $85 million versus $74.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.

: $85 million versus $74.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change. Revenue by Service Type- Air : $107 million versus $114.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.

: $107 million versus $114.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change. Revenue by Service Type- Other: $333 million versus $352.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.

Shares of Expedia have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

