Expedia (EXPE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Expedia (EXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $90.96, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the online travel company had lost 2.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Expedia as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Expedia to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.68 billion, up 19.28% from the prior-year quarter.

EXPE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.26 per share and revenue of $12.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.38% and +9.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expedia should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Expedia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.99, so we one might conclude that Expedia is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, EXPE's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

