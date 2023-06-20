Expedia (EXPE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Expedia (EXPE) closed at $106.92, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 9.35% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Expedia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Expedia to post earnings of $2.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion, up 5.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.10 per share and revenue of $12.88 billion, which would represent changes of +34.02% and +10.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expedia should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% lower within the past month. Expedia is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Expedia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.29, so we one might conclude that Expedia is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EXPE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXPE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.